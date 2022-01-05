UCLA, USC limit spectators at indoor athletic events as omicron surges in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, UCLA and USC have announced health guidelines that will temporarily limit the number of spectators at some of the universities' athletic events.USC's indoor home games will be closed to the general public through Jan. 14 "for the health and safety of the community and in alignment with USC's decision to conduct the first week of spring semester classes remotely,'' the university said Tuesday.Only the families and guests of team members will be permitted to attend such events.UCLA announced it has added a Thursday game against Long Beach State to its men's basketball schedule, but the only spectators allowed in to Pauley Pavilion will be families of team members due to COVID-19 safety precautions.Each of UCLA's last six scheduled games have been canceled or postponed because of coronavirus issues with the Bruins or their opponents.The USC athletics ticket office will contact season, mini-plan, and single-game ticket purchasers with information about refunds and credit to their accounts.The USC events affected include the men's basketball game against Oregon State scheduled for Jan. 13 and the men's volleyball matches against Princeton, scheduled for Jan. 12, and Erskine, scheduled for Jan. 14. Any previously postponed athletics events that are re-scheduled on or before Jan. 14 will also be closed to the general public.UCLA defeated the Long Beach State 100-79 Nov. 15 at Pauley Pavilion and leads the series 18-1 with the lone loss coming on Nov. 29, 2009.The Beach (3-7) has had its last six games canceled because of coronavirus issues and has not played since Dec. 12 when it lost to USC, 72-63.