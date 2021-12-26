USC students will stay remote for now amid omicron surge

The explosion in COVID-19 omicron cases is leading to the change.
Los Angeles County on Friday announced nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, the highest number in 11 months. The spike is driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant, as well as holiday travel and get-togethers.
The university also announced all students, faculty and staff will be required to get booster shots to be allowed on campus.
In-person classes are tentatively set to resume Jan. 18.
University housing will open Jan. 6 and students will need to provide proof of a negative test before moving in, as well as before in-person classes resume.