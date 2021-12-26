USC students will stay remote for now amid omicron surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11382934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County has hit nearly 10,000, the highest number since the pre-vaccine surge.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California is temporarily returning to remote learning when the spring semester starts up Jan. 10.The explosion in COVID-19 omicron cases is leading to the change.Los Angeles County on Friday announced nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, the highest number in 11 months. The spike is driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant, as well as holiday travel and get-togethers.The university also announced all students, faculty and staff will be required to get booster shots to be allowed on campus.In-person classes are tentatively set to resume Jan. 18.University housing will open Jan. 6 and students will need to provide proof of a negative test before moving in, as well as before in-person classes resume.