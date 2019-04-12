Uganda kidnapping: Costa Mesa woman Kimberly Sue Endicott speaks after rescue

KAMPALA, Uganda (KABC) -- For the first time, we are hearing from the Costa Mesa woman kidnapped while on safari in Uganda and held for ransom.

Kimberly Endicott and her tour guide were released after five days. It's still not clear whether or not a ransom was paid.

Ugandan police say they have arrested eight people.

Uganda kidnapping: Arrests made in Costa Mesa resident Kimberly Sue Endicott's abduction
EMBED More News Videos

Ugandan police say they have arrested some people over the kidnapping last week of a Costa Mesa tourist who has since been freed.



Given what she's been through, Endicott sounds remarkably unfazed.

"I need to take a shower, I've had people telling me what to do for five days," she's heard saying on video. "I have a question. Can I learn how to shoot a gun? Have you been to California? You should come."

Endicott is now in the care of the U.S. Embassy. It's unclear when she will return to Southern California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
costa mesaorange countyafricasafarikidnappingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News