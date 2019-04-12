Uganda kidnapping: Costa Mesa woman Kimberly Sue Endicott speaks after rescue

Kimberly Endicott and her tour guide were released after five days. It's still not clear whether or not a ransom was paid.
Ugandan police say they have arrested eight people.
Uganda kidnapping: Arrests made in Costa Mesa resident Kimberly Sue Endicott's abduction
Given what she's been through, Endicott sounds remarkably unfazed.
"I need to take a shower, I've had people telling me what to do for five days," she's heard saying on video. "I have a question. Can I learn how to shoot a gun? Have you been to California? You should come."
Endicott is now in the care of the U.S. Embassy. It's unclear when she will return to Southern California.