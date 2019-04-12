Uganda kidnapping: Costa Mesa woman Kimberly Sue Endicott speaks after rescue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5241362" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ugandan police say they have arrested some people over the kidnapping last week of a Costa Mesa tourist who has since been freed.

KAMPALA, Uganda (KABC) -- For the first time, we are hearing from the Costa Mesa woman kidnapped while on safari in Uganda and held for ransom.Kimberly Endicott and her tour guide were released after five days. It's still not clear whether or not a ransom was paid.Ugandan police say they have arrested eight people.Given what she's been through, Endicott sounds remarkably unfazed."I need to take a shower, I've had people telling me what to do for five days," she's heard saying on video. "I have a question. Can I learn how to shoot a gun? Have you been to California? You should come."Endicott is now in the care of the U.S. Embassy. It's unclear when she will return to Southern California.