Unemployment claims paused for 2 weeks as report reveals 600K awaiting benefits in EDD backlog

Nearly 600,000 Californians are part of a backlog where their unemployment claims have not been processed by the state's Employment Development Department for more than 21 days, the state said in a news release. There are also 1 million cases where residents received payments but are awaiting a resolution to their modified claims.
The report found the biggest roadblock to getting unemployment benefits stems from the EDD's efforts to stop scammers from gaming the system. The EDD has been requiring identity verification for possibly millions of applicants in the effort to weed out fraud.
However, the verification system has been deemed outdated and slow.
That's because the agency currently mails paper notices to those whose cases are flagged. Each applicant must then mail back or fax a response along with required documents to prove their identity.
That requires someone at EDD to open the mail and manually review each case, a process that has been frustratingly slow and often a dead end for workers. Many have reported they mailed in the required forms and never heard back from EDD.
In the long term, the report recommends an overhaul of technologies to make the online application system a smoother, more user friendly experience. The EDD will also move workers off the phone lines so they can work on more complex cases with Californians that have waited more than three weeks for benefits.
The EDD is also putting new applicants in a two-week waiting period so they can be processed under the new system.
The department will also report weekly on the current backlog of cases and provide an estimate of the time it will take to clear it up.
The goal is to have zero backed up claims by January.
The Employment Development Department has been hampered throughout the pandemic by outdated technology at a time when California is seeing an unprecedented wave of unemployment claims. While the department estimates that about 2.1 million residents were out of work statewide last month, California's unemployment rate fell to 11.4% in August, down from 13.5% in July.
Anyone who files new claims until Oct. 5 will be asked to provide contact information so the Employment Development Department can reach out after the two week waiting period is over. Californians who are already in the unemployment system are not expected to see an interruption in their payments during the two-week period.
The state has 1.6 million pending unemployment claims that still need eligibility verification, according to the Sacramento Bee.
"New claimants should not see a delay in benefit payments, and in fact many of them will actually get their payments faster as they avoid the older time-intensive ID Verification process," Employment Development Department Director Sharon Hilliard wrote in a letter dated Friday to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Hilliard's actions, including the two-week pause on new claims, stem from recommendations made by an unemployment "strike team" that was appointed by Newsom in July. The governor wanted the team to address the current unemployment issues from the pandemic, as well as consider long-term solutions to get the department better suited for future economic downturns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
