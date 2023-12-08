Long Beach hospital looking for help identifying man hit by car

A Long Beach hospital is looking for the public's help identifying a patient who was struck by a vehicle.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Long Beach hospital is looking for the public's help identifying a patient who was struck by a vehicle.

Dignity Health St. Mary's says the male patient was brought in after he was found lying in the roadway near Golden Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway on Nov. 18 around 11 p.m. He had been hit by a vehicle.

The hospital says he had no documentation or way to identify him.

He's described as a Hispanic man in his 50s with brown hair, a brown beard, standing about five feet seven inches, and weighing around 138 pounds.

He also has tattoos on his right forearm - a rose and the names Guadalupe and Lizbet. He also has tattoos on his left forearm with the names Jose and Lizbet as well as a tribal circle. Anyone with information is asked to call (562)491-9381.