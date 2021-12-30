Flooding at LA's Union Station makes a mess for travelers

Seems like this shouldn't happen. This is pretty much the only way to get between train platforms pic.twitter.com/XQP0n4e3gC — Parker Day (@desertflyer) December 30, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thursday's latest round of rain created a watery mess at Union Station - which remained open as travelers had to navigate streams of water to reach their destinations.Video showed train travelers stepping carefully and lifting suitcases as several inches of water flowed through the downtown Los Angeles station's indoor walkways.Cleanup crews were on scene, trying to redirect the streams and clear paths for people to walk."LA Union Station is an absolute mess right now," one traveler tweeted.By Thursday afternoon, the MTA said the flooding was cleared.There was no immediate indication that the water affected train operations.