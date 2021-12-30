Weather

Flooding at LA's Union Station makes a mess for travelers

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Rain triggers flooding at LA's Union Station

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thursday's latest round of rain created a watery mess at Union Station - which remained open as travelers had to navigate streams of water to reach their destinations.

Video showed train travelers stepping carefully and lifting suitcases as several inches of water flowed through the downtown Los Angeles station's indoor walkways.

Cleanup crews were on scene, trying to redirect the streams and clear paths for people to walk.



"LA Union Station is an absolute mess right now," one traveler tweeted.

By Thursday afternoon, the MTA said the flooding was cleared.

There was no immediate indication that the water affected train operations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyfloodingtrainsflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
CO governor to reduce sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
California drought maps show dramatic decrease in intensity statewide
5 Freeway closed in both directions in Grapevine due to snow and ice
Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain close during rain storm
Winter storm bringing more rain, snow to Southern California
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Rescue crews pull campers out of flooded Malibu park
Show More
Rose Parade preparations continue amid major rainstorm
Malibu mud and rock slides forces closure of Highway 23 at PCH
Woman spends hours in plane bathroom after testing positive for COVID
Texas 14-year-old charged in triple killing is on the run
Amanda Gorman releases new poem -- 'New Day's Lyric'
More TOP STORIES News