Universal CityWalk, LA County health department to launch pop-up COVID vaccination clinic Thursday

Thursday also marked the last day of eligibility to receive several vaccination incentives and prizes offered by the county and the city of Los Angeles.
Anyone who receives a first dose of the COVID vaccine by the end of the day will be entered to win seasons tickets to the Dodgers or the LAFC. To qualify, participants must get their shot at a site run by the city, county, or by St. John's Well Child & Family Center.
Those who are receiving their second dose, and who bring another person with them to be vaccinated, will also be entered into the drawing.
Starting Friday, the Dodgers are set to host a small vaccination clinic in the Centerfield Plaza during home games at Dodger Stadium. The first 1,000 fans to be vaccinated at that mobile clinic will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future home game.
Saturday is the last day for Long Beach residents to win similar prizes. City officials said since they began offering incentives last month, vaccine appointments have doubled.
The pop-up site is scheduled to remain open through Sunday, and again from June 18 through June 24, from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments and walk-ups are available.
The first 100 people to arrive at the CityWalk vaccination site will get a voucher for a free treat at the popular Voodoo Doughnut shop.