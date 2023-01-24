Man rushed to hospital after possible drowning reported at Universal Studios Hollywood

The incident reportedly happened near the WaterWorld exhibit, though it's unclear what exactly unfolded.

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man has been sent to the hospital in an unknown condition after a possible drowning call was reported at Universal Studios Hollywood Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the man required CPR.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Universal Studios Hollywood and are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.