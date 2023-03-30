'Uknown odor' from sewer lands 4 people in hospital from Paloma Valley High School in Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- An "unknown odor" that overcame four people at Paloma Valley High School and caused the evacuation of Building C of the school has been determined to have come from the sewer.

At around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a report of a possible unknown hazard with one person reporting symptoms at the high school.

The first officials on scene reported an unknown odor from a drain at building C, leaving a total of 4 patients. The patients have been described as three adults and one minor.

The patients were evaluated by paramedics and transported to an area hospital, where all four are being treated for minor injuries.

The Riverside County Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team later determined there to be no hazard from the smell emitted from the sewer.