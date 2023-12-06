Police responding to active shooter at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University police are responding to an active shooter in Beam Hall at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the university.

There "appears to be multiple victims," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

People on campus were urged to shelter in place.

Beam Hall is home to the university's business school.

The UNLV campus is fewer than two miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, the area's bustling tourist hub, and just across from Harry Reid International Airport.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.

