18-year-old accused of planning mass shooting at high school in Ontario is ordered to stand trial

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old student accused of planning a mass shooting at Ontario Christian High School has been ordered to stand trial.

Sebastian Villasenor faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted criminal threats.

On Tuesday, Ontario police detectives who interrogated Villasenor testified that he told them about his plans, adding that he detailed where he might open fire and how he might defend himself against police.

The 18-year-old's lawyer said those statements were simply Villasenor's thoughts and not actual plans.

Sebastian Villasenor, a student at Ontario Christian High School, was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempting to make criminal threats, officials said.

"Thanks to the swift and thorough response of Ontario Police Department, and the bravery of the student who voiced concerns, tragedy was avoided and potentially lives were saved," the San Bernardino County district attorney's office said after filing charges in February. "Our Office wants to remind everyone in our communities across San Bernardino County that active shooter threats are always considered serious, and if you see something, say something."

The defendant is due back in court next week.