7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options

If you're looking to shake things up this holiday season, take a look a these not so traditional Thanksgiving dinner options.

1. Hot Cheetos turkey

Reynolds Kitchen posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a spicy cheese puff coating. The recipe instructs chefs to crush "hot puffed cheese sticks," spread it all over their holiday bird using butter or oil, wrap it in a Reynolds oven bag and pop it in the oven.

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner.



2. Pringles Thanksgiving flavored chips
Pringles' new Thanksgiving dinner options include eight flavors of chips: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, and creamed corn. The chips are packaged in a TV dinner-style tray with separate sections for different chips.

3. Pumpkin Pie Pops
If you're looking for a creamy and cold snack after Thanksgiving dinner, Pumpkin Pie recipe has you covered.

4. Turkey and cranberry cupcakes
A local bakery in Los Angeles came up with this fun flavor. The cupcakes aren't made with turkey, but turkey gravy. It's stuffed with cranberry relish; then a cranberry cream cheese icing is delicately layered on top.

5. Leftover pizza
Here's a fun way to use your Thanksgiving day leftovers. Top your pie with sweet potatoes, ham, cheese, eggs, turkey and whatever else you can find.

6. Tofurky & Gravy soda

Jones Soda Co., famous for their limited edition holiday concoctions, rolled out this fun soda a few years ago. The Tofurky & Gravy flavor is vegan friendly and sugar free.

7. Turkey dinner layer cake
What may look like a cake is actually the one-stop shop Thanksgiving meal. The cake has alternating layers of stuffing, ground turkey mixed with instant oatmeal, frosted with mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, and topped with marshmallows.
