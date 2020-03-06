Up to 22 cars left with smashed, shattered windows after vandalism spree in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Up to 22 cars were damaged in an apparent vandalism spree in the Canoga Park area overnight.Someone smashed windows and vandalized the parked cars along the 7900 block of De Soto Avenue near Ingomar Street early Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Police initially reported 15 cars were damaged but later discovered more in the area.No arrests have been made in the incident and a description of the suspect was not available.The investigation was ongoing.