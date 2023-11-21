Upland home burns down amid armed person's standoff with sheriff's deputies

A home in Upland was consumed by flames Monday night amid an hourslong standoff between an armed person and sheriff's deputies.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies went to the home in the 1500 block of Fairwood Way around 3:15 p.m. to serve a search warrant. A person inside the home refused to cooperate and allegedly fired shots at the deputies, then remained barricaded inside. No injuries were reported at that time.

Several hours into the standoff, a fire broke out at the home. It's not clear how the fire started or if the barricaded person escaped.

