3 dead after small plane crashes into airport hangar in Upland, officials say

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people are dead after a small plane crashed into a hangar at Cable Airport in Upland Sunday morning.

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. and extinguished a fire that had engulfed the aircraft. They managed to stop the flames from spreading to the rest of the hangar and the three helicopters that were being housed there.

All three people inside the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear where the plane was coming from or who was on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.