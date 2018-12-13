Upland police shot and critically wounded a man after he brandished a replica weapon Thursday morning in the teacher's parking lot of Cabrillo Elementary School, authorities said.Officers responded about 3:45 to a report of a suspicious subject in area of 11th Street and Benson Avenue, said Capt. Marcelo Blanco, a spokesman for of the Upland Police Department.Officers shot the unidentified man, described as being in this late 20s or early 30s, brandished the replica weapon, Blanco said.Classes are expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. as scheduled. The teacher's parking lot was closed as investigators collected evidence at the scene.