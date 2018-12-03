Upland woman in critical condition after being beaten by suspect who tried breaking into her home

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was left in critical condition after a suspect beat her as he tried to break into the victim's Upland home.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, authorities headed to the 1400 block of West Arrow Highway after receiving a 911 call regarding a woman being assaulted at her home.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect still assaulting the woman. The suspect did not comply with commands and was Tased, authorities said.

Authorities then performed CPR on the victim, who was then taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

During the investigation, authorities determined the suspect tried to break into the victim's home and was unsuccessful. He then tried to leave and the victim came outside. The suspect then assaulted her with a blunt object, causing injuries to her head.

The suspect was identified as a 29-year-old homeless man with a criminal record. Authorities said his history included DUI, burglary and possession of a dirk or dagger.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Upland Police Department at (909) 946-7624.
