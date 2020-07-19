UPS driver surprises boy with special delivery

"I came right up to your neighbors and he's like 'I want one too!' I felt like I couldn't do anything at the time, but I'm like you know what, let me see if I can try to bright his day, you know what I mean," said Velasco.
Seeing Langston's sadness, Velasco decided to rummage around for something to deliver leaving a note for his parents promising a special delivery the next day.
Inside the special delivery: toy race cars and candy.
"It made me feel special," said Langston.
Velasco's explanation to the Walbucks was simple but profound.
He says "the world didn't give my wife and I any boys... gave us two beautiful girls... Your son taught me a lesson that it's not only my kids going through this pandemic."
"You do your best to show them you're not alone, we're all here together," said Velasco.
"It's been a really meaningful, special message to many of our friends and family right now. So it means a lot," said Langston's mom Brooke.
"For him to be that busy and still be that thoughtful, it just says a lot, for him as a person and as a dad," said Langston's father Sam.
Proof that even the smallest packages may hold life's greatest treasures -- Hot wheels and kindness.
