EMBED >More News Videos Amazon said Wednesday that it is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're looking for a job, UPS is hiring as it prepares for the busy holiday season.More than 1,000 seasonal jobs are available at the company's Ontario facility.The anticipated annual increase in package volume is expected to start next month and run through January.Driver jobs start at $21 per hour while package handlers and driver helpers start at $14.50 an hour.All together, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees across the country.