Urgent care center could be evicted after landlord complained about COVID-19 testing

The owner of Mercantile East, the shopping center where the clinic sits, is suing AFC, saying that COVID-19 testing conducted by the clinic is violating the terms of the clinic's lease.
LADERA RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- American Family Urgent Care has been a beacon of care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it may not be around for much longer.

AFC president and owner Harris Khan said that notices came from the landlord, citing long lines for testing. The AFC says it has changed its operations to avoid long lines, but the rapid tests given in parked cars are not good enough.

"It's ironic, we're trying to save lives in the middle of a pandemic, and a lot of people, and the patrons, and the businesses benefit from the testing, and it helps with the reduction of the spread," Khan said.

In a statement, the attorney for Mercantile East recognized the importance of the testing, but said that it is "simply not right, appropriate or safe at this particular dining and retail Center."

Frank Domicolo, the owner of a neighboring restaurant, said that he did not take issue with the testing.

"I had never had any complaint. If I had complained, I would have been the first one contacting the plaza with this issue," Domicolo said.

AFC said that they plan to continue conducting COVID-19 testing for now.
