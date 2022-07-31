WATCH LIVE

Vans US Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach on Sunday

City News Service
19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach on Sunday with a focus on the environment and eco-consciousness.

The competition at the Huntington Beach Pier includes he Vans BMX Waffle Cup on Sunday.

Skateboarding and BMX competitions will be held Monday and Tuesday. A surf camp will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

Surfing is scheduled to be held daily at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday though Aug. 7 with a field including three-time World Surf League women's longboard champion Honolua Blomfield and 2021 men's runner-up Harrison Roach.

There will also be surfboard shaping workshops, art installations, music and vendors. Free lunch will be served to fans from noon-2 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

