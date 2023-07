The State Department blames the backups on lingering pandemic-related staffing shortages and on the pause in online processing.

Wait for US passports jeopardizing summer travel plans for applicants

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- The wait for U.S. passports is snarling people's summer travel plans.

The State Department blames the backups on lingering pandemic-related staffing shortages and on the pause in online processing.

The department says it is getting a record 500,000 passport applications a week. That is on track to top the 22 million passports issued last year.

To help with the backlog, the department says it is hiring more agents and opening up more appointments.