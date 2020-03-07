Education

Coronavirus: USC to hold classes online-only to test possible emergency response

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- To prepare for a potential coronavirus emergency, USC has decided to shift classes to online-only for three days next week.

The University of Southern California does not have any reported cases of COVID-19 on campus. But school officials they want to test their ability to move to an all-online model if an emergency arises.

"Our university must be nimble and flexible in the event that we need to make any further changes to the semester," the school wrote to students and staff. "We have about 7,000 lecture classes this spring."

"We need to test our technical capabilities to ensure academic continuity in an online environment should there be a disruption.

RELATED: 3 UCLA students being tested for coronavirus, self-isolating off campus

The online-only plan will start Wednesday, March 11 and end Friday, March 13. Athletic facilities, dorms, dining halls and other facilities will remain open during this time.

"I emphasize that this is a test of our capabilities. The university is fully functional," wrote Charles F. Zukoski, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

After the test, the school has its regularly scheduled spring break. During that time, campus officials will review feedback about how the online test worked and plan for future adjustments.

Stanford University is taking a further step, canceling all in-person classes for the last two weeks of its winter quarter starting Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirususc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News