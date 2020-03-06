Coronavirus: 3 UCLA students being tested for COVID-19, self-isolating off campus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three UCLA students are self-isolating and are being tested for the novel coronavirus by the Los Angeles County public health department, school officials said in a statement.The students' results are pending and no one on the campus has yet to test positive for the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.A statement from Chancellor Gene D. Block said the students are self-isolating off campus and the university is working with the L.A. County Department of Public Health to expedite their test results."As soon as we learn the results, we will inform you of any campus impacts," the statement said.UCLA said it is actively monitoring the situation and so far, there have been no recommendations by the county public health department to suspend operations on the campus or modify class schedules.