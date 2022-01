USC doctors use power of poetry to help cancer patients heal: 'We want this movement to spread'

Read the full poem dedicated to patient Jesse Lopez written by Viva Nelson below:

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Throughout the pandemic, medical staffers have faced extraordinary challenges, but one local doctor has found a way to connect with his patients in a heartfelt and deeply personal way.He and his staff have been using the power of poetry to help their patients heal. Oncologist Dr. Jacek Pinski directs USC's Institute of Arts in Medicine, a unique endeavor to help patients heal not only physically, but also emotionally."It creates an intimate bond between my patients, myself, as well as the caregivers," Pinski told Eyewitness News.The verses persuade patients to look inside themselves to find strength."I want cancer patients who watch this to know that they are so much greater than this diagnosis," said USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center program manager Viva Nelson. "They are individuals with identities that deserve to be celebrated."Not only is she helping expand the program, Nelson also dabbles in writing verses herself."We want to reach as many patients as possible. We want this movement to spread," she said.She recently wrote one about one of her patients, which she said helped capture his positivity and his love for motorcycles and renewable fuels."It felt good deep inside," said patient Jesse Lopez of La Habra of Nelson's poem.USC researchers are studying the effects of art in treating cancer and the program has been quite healing for health care workers as well. The hope is that other hospitals will follow."This is not just making patients feel good, but there's also the potential for improving patient clinical outcomes as well," Pinksi said.For cancer patients like Lopez, his philosophy on life is captured in his poem and it's fueling his soul."It reminds me that I have a lot to live for," he said.USC's Institute of Arts in Medicine program also offers poetry writing and musical therapy programs to help patients through their cancer journey, but funding took a big hit during the pandemic.To learn more on how you can support USC's Institute of Arts in Medicine, visit the USC donation website