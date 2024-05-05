USC issues warning to Pro-Palestinian protesters, saying 'encampment has to go down,' reports say

According to student journalists with USC Annenberg Media, the assistant director of the USC Village Residential Colleges read a letter to demonstrators Saturday that read the encampment must come down.

According to student journalists with USC Annenberg Media, the assistant director of the USC Village Residential Colleges read a letter to demonstrators Saturday that read the encampment must come down.

According to student journalists with USC Annenberg Media, the assistant director of the USC Village Residential Colleges read a letter to demonstrators Saturday that read the encampment must come down.

According to student journalists with USC Annenberg Media, the assistant director of the USC Village Residential Colleges read a letter to demonstrators Saturday that read the encampment must come down.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- USC issued a warning to protesters Saturday, saying the remaining Pro-Palestinian encampment must come down.

According to student journalists with USC Annenberg Media, the assistant director of the USC Village Residential Colleges read a letter to demonstrators just after 5 p.m. that read "the encampment has to go down."

The letter said "the encampment, acts of vandalism and theft of university property violates policies and the law."

As of Saturday night, it's unclear when law enforcement will move in.

In another update posted in the same USC Annenberg Media report, at around 10:30 p.m., more than five hours after the warning from the administrator, the encampment remained.

USC president vows to ensure students can finish finals 'in a quiet, safe academic environment'

USC President Carol Folt wrote an open letter to the "Trojan Family" stressing the steps the school announced to ensure that students can finish finals "in a quiet, safe academic environment -- and that our graduating students can enjoy peaceful and joyous commencement ceremonies."

In addition, with emotions still running high on campus following protests over the war in Gaza, Folt took a firm stand toward protesters who might continue to be disruptive.

"Let me be absolutely clear," she wrote in the letter released Friday. "Free speech and assembly do not include the right to obstruct equal access to campus, damage property, or foment harassment, violence, and threats. Nor is anyone entitled to obstruct the normal functions of our university, including commencement.

"When laws and policies that apply to everyone are repeatedly and flagrantly violated -- there must be consequences."

Folt's letter came a day after USC implemented updated campus-entry procedures as it remains under a state of heightened security. It also came a day after the school revealed plans for a "Trojan Family Graduate Celebration" at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday, to replace the previously canceled main stage commencement ceremony amid the pro-Palestinian protests.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.