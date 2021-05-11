Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena set to reopen after yearlong pandemic closure

By
EMBED <>More Videos

USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena to reopen in May

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- After being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic, the USC Pacific Asia Museum is preparing to reopen this month and just in time for a major milestone.

"The museum has been here for 50 years. We're celebrating our 50th anniversary," said Rebecca Hall, the PAM's curator. The museum is slated to open its doors during Memorial Day weekend, on May 29.

"The goal is to bring Asian American and Pacific Islander history, art and culture to people who know about it and don't know about it so that we can also bring people together," museum's director Bethany Montagano told Eyewitness News.

MORE | Our America - Paving our future by recognizing history of Japanese American imprisonment during WWII
EMBED More News Videos

The tragedy associated with Japanese American imprisonment during World War II wasn't fully understood until 40 years after it happened, thanks to a series of hearings in the early 1980s that provided an outlet for victims to purge their heartbreak.


The reopening comes during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and during a time when hate crimes against the Asian community are peaking across the country.

"As a museum we have a role and also a responsibility to counter that, to make sure that we're confronting that injustice," said Montagano.

"I think just having people back in our galleries is going to be really exciting," Hall said. "Museums come to life when people come to see what's inside of them. Things are more beautiful when people can see them."

Watch "Our America: Asian Voices," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for 'Our America: Asian Voices'
EMBED More News Videos



RELATED | Racism against Asian Americans: What can we do about it?
EMBED More News Videos

A surge in brutal attacks against Asian-Americans, including a recent attack on a 91-year-old Thai man in San Francisco, has many calling for drastic change. So where do we go from here?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenalos angeles countyartmuseum exhibitasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthreopening californiaculture
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH
Musician Troy Laureta honors Filipino roots with new album
Biden to sign order establishing White House AAPI initiative
'Plan B' cast discusses the coming-of-age comedy
AAPI contributions keep the California dream alive
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News