New report finds 1 in 4 LA residents go hungry; food insecurity remains undercounted nationally

USC researchers suggest the government's recent tally on food insecurity in the U.S. may be as much a third higher than the USDA is reporting.

Plus, the starkest difference is felt in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- America is a country rich in food, but more and more people do not have access to proper nutrition. University of Southern Californa researchers suggest the government's recent tally on food insecurity in the U.S. may be as much a third higher than the USDA is reporting.

Plus, the starkest difference is felt in Los Angeles County.

For parents Matthew Morfin and Delta Keller, the last week of the month is the hardest.

"Usually, our benefits last until the third week of the month and by then, it makes it very complicated and stressful to provide for our children," said Morfin.

One of their two young daughters has Type 1 diabetes and not being able to provide her with food is dangerous.

"It's just terrible. It's a very big struggle," Keller said.

Payments from the state's food assistance program, CalFresh rose during the pandemic. In recent weeks, the program's been drastically cut.

At Foothill Unity Center in Pasadena, the need is acute.

"Now you see the impact of inflation, food, fuel and other issues really hitting all families, but especially those who are dealing with limited income," said Michael Flood, CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Keck Medicine of USC's Kayla de la Haye said what they saw in the last year is that things have gotten a lot worse.

"Rates of food insecurity in L.A. County are back up to 24% in 2022,'" she said.

New research spearheaded by the USC's Dornsife Public Exchange finds 1 out of 4 people in L.A. County suffers from food insecurity.

It's a much bleaker picture than the USDA reports.

People actually under-report their food insecurity on a lot of the measures that the federal government uses. One of the reasons is that the government does not ask about hunger frequently enough because situations change and areas like L.A. County are unique.

"There's just a lot of volatility in Los Angeles," said de la Haye, who is also an Associate Professor of Population and Public Health Sciences.

She said L.A. County experienced high levels of job losses and poverty. L.A. is home to many communities of color who are historically vulnerable to food insecurity. To meet the ongoing hunger, food banks need donations.

"They are going to resort back to utilizing the food pantry on a more regular basis," said Tashera Taylor, CEO of Foothill Unity Center.

For Morfin and Keller, this food line is their lifeline.

"If we didn't have this, I don't know where we would be getting our next meal," Morfin said.