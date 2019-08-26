USC freshman ID'd as pedestrian fatally struck by two 2 cars while walking on 110 Freeway near DTLA

Corona del Mar forward Matt Olson, left, and guard Connor Schim, right, celebrate after the Sea Kings' win over Newport Harbor in Newport Beach on Friday, January 18, 2019. (Orange County Register/ SCNG)

By ABC7.com staff
A University of Southern California student died after he was struck by two vehicles on the 110 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said.

The victim, identified by USC as Matthew William Olson, was walking on the southbound side of the freeway near 37th Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday when he was hit by one car, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol.

It's unknown why he was walking on the freeway.

Olson was down on the ground when he was then hit by a second vehicle which speed off without rendering assistance, the CHP said. The first car stayed at the scene where Olson was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Olson was an incoming freshman from Newport Beach who was active in several extracurricular programs, according to a statement from USC.

The statement says in part: "Our hearfelt condolences are with Matt's parents, family and friends as they mourn this terrible loss."

Counseling services were being offered on campus to students, faculty or staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countypedestrian struckpedestrian killedcaraccident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man killed at Corona Costco speaks out
CA suing Trump administration over rollback of child immigrant protections
NB 2 Fwy reopens after Eagle Rock brush fire shuts down lanes
DTLA bar upgrading security after trans women ejected
LAPD seeking public's help in finding missing Chatsworth teen
2 suspects arrested for robbery at Canoga Park mall
LASD deputies speak out after rookie admits to fabricating sniper shooting
Show More
2 injured after vehicle slams into business in Downey
Man paddleboards from SF to Hawaii in 76 days
19-year-old fatally shot by brother in Santa Monica, police say
7 uninjured after plane crashes at Santa Barbara Airport
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
More TOP STORIES News