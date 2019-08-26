USC freshman ID'd as pedestrian fatally struck by two 2 cars while walking on 110 Freeway near DTLA

A University of Southern California student died after he was struck by two vehicles on the 110 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said.The victim, identified by USC as Matthew William Olson, was walking on the southbound side of the freeway near 37th Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday when he was hit by one car, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol.It's unknown why he was walking on the freeway.Olson was down on the ground when he was then hit by a second vehicle which speed off without rendering assistance, the CHP said. The first car stayed at the scene where Olson was pronounced dead by paramedics.Olson was an incoming freshman from Newport Beach who was active in several extracurricular programs, according to a statement from USC.The statement says in part: "Our hearfelt condolences are with Matt's parents, family and friends as they mourn this terrible loss."Counseling services were being offered on campus to students, faculty or staff.