USC student shot, killed, in off-campus robbery attempt

It's tragic news to our @USC community. For students, the number of Crisis Counselors at USC Student Health is 213-740-9355. For faculty and staff, the number of USC Center for Work and Family Life is 213-821-0800. — USC Annenberg Media (@AnnenbergMedia) March 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A USC student was shot and killed in a failed robbery attempt about a mile from campus early Sunday morning, police said.USC campus media identified the victim as Victor McElhaney, a student in the university Thornton School of Music.The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of Adams Boulevard and Maple Avenue, located east of the University of Southern California campus.Police say several suspects approached the victim in what appears to be a robbery attempt, fired at him and then fled the scene in a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.No suspect description was immediately available.The school was making sure students were aware of counseling services available to them.