PHILADELPHIA -- A young woman from New Jersey who was murdered while away at school will be given her college degree posthumously by the University of South Carolina.Samantha Josephson, 21, of Robbinsville will be granted the degree at the May commencement.She went missing after getting into what she thought was an Uber last month She was abducted and killed.Josephson was planning on going to law school at Drexel University after graduation.