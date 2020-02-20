Education

USC offers free tuition to students from families making under $80,000; home ownership will not factor in need

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it will phase in free tuition for students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less, and home ownership will not be used to determine a student's financial need.

"We're opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. "This significant step we are taking today is by no means the end of our affordability journey."

The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, the university said.

California program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of California residents can now attend two years of community college for free, thanks to a new program being promoted by Governor Gavin Newsom.


According to Folt's statement, USC will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually. When fully implemented, the expansion will allow the university to provide stronger financial assistance to more than 4,000 students every year.

About one-third of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 entering class are expected to benefit from the increase in financial assistance.

"With this new initiative, we will be even better positioned to recruit students from all backgrounds and strengthen the USC experience for everyone," said Charles F. Zukoski, the university's provost.

Folt, the former chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was named USC's president in 2019 as the university was addressing a series of major scandals, including the college admissions bribery case.

That scandal came in the wake of allegations that USC ignored complaints of widespread sexual misconduct by longtime campus gynecologist George Tyndall and an investigation into a medical school dean accused of smoking methamphetamine with a woman who overdosed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countytuitioncollegeusc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News