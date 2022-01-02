New label for genetically modified food products now in effect

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's new rules for labeling genetically modified food products went into effect on New Year's Day.The changes are part of the USDA's rules on "genetically modified organisms" or GMOs. Food products that are bioengineered or contain bioengineered ingredients will say so on the label, according to the USDA.In most cases, shoppers will be able to find more information by calling a phone number, visiting a website or scanning a QR code. However, some of the old labels consumers are familiar with will remain, like certified USDA organic and non-GMO project verified.The USDA isn't planning to do spot checks on food labels in grocery stores, but says it will respond to any written complaints.