US Postal Service preparing for holiday rush by hiring thousands

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. Postal Service is preparing for its busiest time of the year, and that includes hiring 40,000 workers to ensure holiday gifts arrive on time.

For the Postal Service, the holiday rush is already heating up. Carriers are getting ready for busy days and another busy season.

"We expect a lot of packages, a lot of gift cards, just a lot of happiness," mail carrier Oscar Lemus said.

Mail deliveries increased during the pandemic, and the holidays will add to that.

Carriers say they are ready, but customers may want to ship packages early if they can.

"The way we do things here, every package has to get delivered, every letter has to go out there, too," Lemus said.

To help with the holiday rush, the Postal Service has hired close to 40,000 workers across the country and they're still hiring.

"We're looking for anyone to apply," said Art Stilwell, with the Postal Service.

Stilwell said those interested in applying can visit the Postal Service's website.

While it's still early November, Christmas is right around the corner and for the U.S. Postal Service that means being ready before the rush hits.

