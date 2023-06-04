Los Angeles ranks 2nd in nation on list of cities with most postal worker dog bites, USPS says

New data released by the USPS shows L.A. had 48 reports of mail carriers being bitten by dogs last year. Houston topped the list with a 57 attacks.

Officials said more than 5,300 Postal Service workers were attacked by dogs while delivering mail last year.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles ranked No. 2 on the U.S. Postal Service's list of cities with the most reported dog bites in 2022.

Data shows California had the highest number of dog bites with a total of 675.

The USPS' National Dog Bite Awareness Week kicked off Sunday, highlighting the importance of keeping employees safe.

Many attacks reported by letter carriers came from dogs whose owners regularly stated, "My dog won't bite," the USPS said.

The USPS is asking dog owners to keep dogs inside or behind a fence around the time of delivery to ensure the safety of their mail carriers.