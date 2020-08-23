Protesters rally around SoCal in support of U.S. Postal Service amid challenges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6383460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hollywood was one of hundreds of cities nationwide where protesters made their way into the streets on Saturday, rallying to save the U.S. Postal Service.Tom Edgar, a Hollywood resident, says he's a descendant of Benjamin Franklin, founder of the post office."It's the Postal Service. Why are they killing postal service? Everyone depends on the postal service," Edgar said at a demonstration.Edgar's frustration led to him to bring his wife, Grace, and son Ben. He was in full support of demonstrator Ian Fung's sign."Whatever political stripe you are, you should have the ability to vote unhindered. So I'm here to support the post office," said Fung.Organizers with Northridge Indivisible gathered in Hollywood on Saturday, leading demonstrators to the nearest post office on N. Cherokee Avenue.About 6 miles away in Atwater Village, more protesters rallied for the same reason: save the post office day of action -- action taken across the country.This comes a day after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate, and without producing a plan as to how, made reassurances the postal service would be fully capable of handling ballots expected to pour in before November's election.Democrats, on the other hand, on a rare Saturday session, aim to pass a bill reversing recent changes in postal operations.It would also provide $25 billion in new funding for the agency and require all official election mail be treated as first class mail.It's unlikely Republicans will take up the bill in the Senate.On Monday, the postmaster will face questioning from the House.In Hollywood, postal workers heard the support the demonstration's organizer summed up."They are amazing. They deliver, and we will deliver," said organizer Michelle Fowle.