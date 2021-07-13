Pets & Animals

Video: Thousands of fish dropped from plane to restock Utah lake below

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Thousands of fish dropped from plane into Utah lake below

You've heard the phrase "It's raining cats and dogs." Well in Utah, it was raining something else: fish.

Video released by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows thousands of fish being dropped from a plane into a lake below. That is the state's way of restocking 200 of its waterways that sit in higher elevations.

The agency says it's a very effective method with a high survival rate that's been around for decades.

"We used to load fish into milk cans and we needed horses to get us into these remote areas. The aerial method of stocking is much quicker and less stressful for the fish," the agency said on its YouTube page.

One plane can deliver 35,000 fish in a single flight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsutahfishanimals
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA backpedals on barring maskless students from campus
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
17-million-gallon sewage spill closes some LA beaches
2021 Emmy nominations announcement: WATCH LIVE
White House launches gun-trafficking strike force in Los Angeles
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith apologizes for his remarks about Shohei Ohtani
Democratic donor Ed Buck's trial centers on alleged injection fetish
Show More
Democrats vow to push back against 'Jim Crow 2.0 style' laws
Man killed by truck while climbing out of manhole in Panorama City
South LA blast: Community demands police accountability
Judge denies Newsom's request for party affiliation on recall ballot
COVID ward fire leaves at least 64 dead in Nasiriyah, Iraq
More TOP STORIES News