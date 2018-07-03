It may soon be more difficult for fire victims in California to sue utilities for damages caused by wildfires.State lawmakers have set up a committee to study wildfire accountability.The debate is coming in the wake of the worst wildfire season in state history.Last fall, more than a dozen wildfires swept through wine country, killing 44 people and destroying nearly 9,000 structures.An investigation blamed the Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which could now be on the hook for billions of dollars.But PG&E says climate change must also be considered when assessing blame.Potential changes to state law would only apply to future fires.