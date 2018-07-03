SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --It may soon be more difficult for fire victims in California to sue utilities for damages caused by wildfires.
State lawmakers have set up a committee to study wildfire accountability.
The debate is coming in the wake of the worst wildfire season in state history.
Last fall, more than a dozen wildfires swept through wine country, killing 44 people and destroying nearly 9,000 structures.
An investigation blamed the Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which could now be on the hook for billions of dollars.
But PG&E says climate change must also be considered when assessing blame.
Potential changes to state law would only apply to future fires.