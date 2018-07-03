Lawmakers look at reducing utilities' liability for wildfires

It may soon be more difficult for fire victims in California to sue utilities for damages caused by wildfires. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
It may soon be more difficult for fire victims in California to sue utilities for damages caused by wildfires.

State lawmakers have set up a committee to study wildfire accountability.

The debate is coming in the wake of the worst wildfire season in state history.

Last fall, more than a dozen wildfires swept through wine country, killing 44 people and destroying nearly 9,000 structures.

An investigation blamed the Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which could now be on the hook for billions of dollars.

But PG&E says climate change must also be considered when assessing blame.

Potential changes to state law would only apply to future fires.
