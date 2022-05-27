uvalde school shooting

'The world is praying for them': San Antonio artist creates memorial for Uvalde victims

By Briana Conner
UVALDE, Texas -- People across Texas are doing what they can to support the Uvalde community. They're getting as close as they can to Robb Elementary School. You'll see them stop at the gates and then give Texas Department of Public Safety officers flowers, balloons, and candles to put at the memorial site.

Another memorial in town was designed by an artist who drove over from San Antonio.

Right off Main Street, heading into Uvalde, there are now 21 white crosses adorned with wings.

"To me, this is kind of like a big, giant hug to the community," artist Belinda Benavidez said.

Benavidez said she decided to turn her anger, frustration, sadness, and heartbreak into art by creating something in honor of the victims. Several drivers spontaneously stopped to help her set up the crosses along with red, white, and blue flowers and flags.

"I want Uvalde to know that the United States is standing with them. Not only that, but the world is. The world is praying for them but also praying for action. Hopefully, we don't just stand by and send our prayers. That's, I guess, a part of this as well. We can send our prayers, but this is being able to do something without screaming and yelling at the politicians that are doing nothing," said Benavidez.

