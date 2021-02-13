Community & Events

Celebrating Valentine's Day virtually? Here are some tips

Online dating has skyrocketed during the pandemic, but does that mean people won't be lonely on Valentine's Day?
By
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Is love in the air as Valentine's Day approaches?

A recent study from the dating app Bumble found that more than 90% of users are unsure what to do this Valentine's Day.

"What we've seen at Hinge is that actually 81% of Hinge users will not be celebrating Valentine's Day. But that's because sadly, they don't have anyone to celebrate it with," said Hinge's Director of Relationship Science Logan Ury.

Yet online dating has sky rocketed amid the pandemic. Hinge's global app downloads increased by 63% in 2020 compared to 2019.

And as vaccines rollout, they've become a hot topic in dating bios. Tinder reports that vaccine mentions in bios have increased six times the amount since June 2020.

If you're celebrating Valentine's Day virtually this year, check out the video for dating tips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssilver lakelos angeles countydatingcommunity journalistonline datingcoronaviruslovein the communitycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
Maps show private schools reopening where public schools aren't
SoCal nurse who beat COVID gives breathing exercise tips
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Big Bear bald eagle lays 2nd egg in nest
Pharmacy deserts may limit vaccine access in communities of color
LAPD officer replaces stolen bicycles
Show More
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal offering COVID vaccines
Activists call for disbanding of USC's campus police department
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
COVID 'long haulers': Survivor discovers his own path to healing
More TOP STORIES News