Search underway for hit-and-run driver after man in wheelchair killed in Valley Glen

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking the public for help identifying the hit-and-run driver who killed a wheelchair-bound man in Valley Glen over the weekend.Authorities said a dark colored four-door sedan traveling south on Vineland Avenue hit the man between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street around 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning.The victim, who was only identified as being in his early 50's, was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver did not stop to render aid and took off. A suspect description was not available.A reward of up to $50,000 may be available for any information regarding the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036.