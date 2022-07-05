Search underway for hit-and-run driver after man in wheelchair killed in Valley Glen

Hit-and-run driver sought after man in wheelchair killed in LA

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking the public for help identifying the hit-and-run driver who killed a wheelchair-bound man in Valley Glen over the weekend.

Authorities said a dark colored four-door sedan traveling south on Vineland Avenue hit the man between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street around 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim, who was only identified as being in his early 50's, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did not stop to render aid and took off. A suspect description was not available.

A reward of up to $50,000 may be available for any information regarding the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036.

