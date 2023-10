Some neighbors spotted the man's body the night before but thought he was sleeping.

LAPD investigating homicide of man found shot to death on street in Valley Glen

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A murder investigation is underway in Valley Glen, after a man was found on the street shot to death.

The victim was discovered Saturday morning on the grassy median dividing Oxnard Street near Greenbush Avenue with a bullet hole in his chest.

Some neighbors say they first spotted the man last night, but assumed he was just sleeping.

Investigators say the victim was not homeless, but they have yet to locate any suspects in the shooting.