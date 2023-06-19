Man believed to be homeless killed in hit-and-run crash in Valley Glen area; driver sought

It's unclear how the crash occurred but witnesses told Los Angeles police they saw the suspect drive into a shopping center and then drive off.

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in the Valley Glen area and police are now searching for the driver involved.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Sherman Way and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

It's unclear how the crash occurred but witnesses told Los Angeles police they saw the suspect drive into a shopping center then drive off.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a white van or SUV but details regarding an exact make and model weren't immediately available.

Police said the victim was between 30 and 40 years old and may have been homeless.

He apparently wasn't in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD.