Valley Relics Museum: Home to a unique collection of LA pop culture memorabilia

VAN NUY, Calif. (KABC) -- Step back in time at the Valley Relics Museum in the San Fernando Valley, home to a unique collection of L.A. pop culture memorabilia.Founder Tommy Relics has spent the last couple of decades collecting iconic Los Angeles memorabilia, such as neon signs, clothing and items that celebrate LA's culture, neighborhoods, entertainment business and its people.Take a look at the video above for the whole story.For more information: valleyrelicsmuseum.org