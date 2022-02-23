Sports

Rams receiver Van Jefferson picks fitting name for son who was born on night of Super Bowl win

EMBED <>More Videos

Rams player picks fitting name for son born on night of Super Bowl win

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had quite the Super Bowl. He came out a winner and also celebrated the birth of his second child.

On Monday, Jefferson and his wife Samaria announced their newborn's name - Champ.

"I think it's very fitting to name him Champ. And we just looked it up and Champ is like a warrior. And my wife is a warrior," Jefferson told The Adam Schefter Podcast.

"What she did that whole game and what she did throughout this whole week of the Super Bowl, the week of Super Bowl being so crazy, he's a champ and she's a warrior, so Champ Curtis Jefferson. That's the name we got."

WATCH: While celebrating Rams' Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium, Van Jefferson learns wife is in labor
EMBED More News Videos

One Rams player skipped all the postgame celebration for a very good reason. Van Jefferson welcomed a baby boy on Super Bowl Sunday.



Jefferson added that he didn't get to the hospital in Thousand Oaks until about 30 minutes after his son was born and had to watch his wife give birth via FaceTime because he was stuck in heavy traffic.

Samaria was at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl and was rushed to the hospital when she went into labor during the game. The Rams player didn't find out about it until after the game ended - a moment that was captured on video.

Jefferson had four catches as the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl XLVI.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles countyinglewoodlos angeles ramsbirthbabysuper bowlcaught on videocaught on cameraviral
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says
Man arrested for burglary at historic Sowden House in Los Feliz
Party bus chase ends with violent crash in Antelope Valley
Caught on video: Mother, child followed by stranger to Lakewood home
SoCal's coldest storm of the season sweeping through region Tuesday
Drivers passing through Grapevine keeping close eye on snow and ice
Water main break in WeHo floods lobby and garage of apartment complex
Show More
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Kids traumatized after CA McDonald's road rage attack, mom says
Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman, dies at 57
LA homeless count to resume Tuesday after COVID prompted delay
Disneyland announces return of 4 popular nighttime spectaculars
More TOP STORIES News