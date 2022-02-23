Rams receiver Van Jefferson picks fitting name for son who was born on night of Super Bowl win

On Monday, Jefferson and his wife Samaria announced their newborn's name - Champ.
"I think it's very fitting to name him Champ. And we just looked it up and Champ is like a warrior. And my wife is a warrior," Jefferson told The Adam Schefter Podcast.
"What she did that whole game and what she did throughout this whole week of the Super Bowl, the week of Super Bowl being so crazy, he's a champ and she's a warrior, so Champ Curtis Jefferson. That's the name we got."
WATCH: While celebrating Rams' Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium, Van Jefferson learns wife is in labor
Jefferson added that he didn't get to the hospital in Thousand Oaks until about 30 minutes after his son was born and had to watch his wife give birth via FaceTime because he was stuck in heavy traffic.
Samaria was at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl and was rushed to the hospital when she went into labor during the game. The Rams player didn't find out about it until after the game ended - a moment that was captured on video.
Jefferson had four catches as the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl XLVI.