Van Jefferson helps Rams to Super Bowl win, then celebrates birth of son with wife at hospital

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson skipped the postgame celebration with his teammates after their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.Jefferson had more important things to tend to, as his wife, Samaria, was at a local hospital delivering their second child.An Instagram post shortly after Los Angeles won showed Jefferson, who caught four of eight targets for 23 yards, with his newborn son in his arms."It was a great day, bro," Jefferson said on Instagram Live."I got three prizes today -- my wife, my son and the Super Bowl."Jefferson said they haven't chosen a name for their son yet.Samaria was determined to be at the Super Bowl to support Van, but she left midgame on a stretcher while in labor."Just like any other game, I'm going to be there this Sunday and I'm going to stay calm ... and pray to God my water doesn't break," she told The Athletic before the game. "I am 100% going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything."I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100%."According to The Athletic, Samaria told the Rams not to tell her husband if she went into labor during the game."I'll see you at the hospital afterwards,'" Samaria told Van. "Hey, you go play. We'll see you after."