18-year-old arrested for high-speed crash in Van Nuys that killed woman inside store

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed when car slams into Van Nuys store, LAFD says

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested for murder following a crash in which police say he was speeding recklessly down a Van Nuys street, lost control and crashed into a store, killing a customer inside and injuring several others.

The driver's attempts to regain control of the SUV left some 200 feet of skid marks on the street before the vehicle smashed into the store with customers inside and traveled 75 feet through the interior. It finally came to a stop at the back of the building, police say.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, 18, of Los Angeles. Carrillo-Castaneda is facing one count of murder.

Woman killed, 7 people injured when car slams into store near Van Nuys Airport, officials say

Police say officers had just broken up a street-racing takeover event nearby Sunday night and the driver was fleeing the scene at high speeds in his 2007 black Chevy Tahoe along Saticoy Street. LAPD officers were tracking him from a helicopter but not chasing him on the ground.

The SUV swerved to avoid a bus and the driver lost control before smashing into the building at the southwest corner of Woodley Avenue and Saticoy.

"He was a young person driving insanely fast on residential streets and he could've killed many more people," one LAPD officer said Sunday night.

A woman in her late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and at least seven others were injured and treated.

Police say Carrillo-Castaneda was also involved in a reckless driving collision about a year ago.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeleslos angeles countycar crasharrestmurderfatal crashstreet racinglos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News