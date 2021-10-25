18-year-old arrested for high-speed crash in Van Nuys that killed woman inside store

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested for murder following a crash in which police say he was speeding recklessly down a Van Nuys street, lost control and crashed into a store, killing a customer inside and injuring several others.The driver's attempts to regain control of the SUV left some 200 feet of skid marks on the street before the vehicle smashed into the store with customers inside and traveled 75 feet through the interior. It finally came to a stop at the back of the building, police say.The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, 18, of Los Angeles. Carrillo-Castaneda is facing one count of murder.Police say officers had just broken up a street-racing takeover event nearby Sunday night and the driver was fleeing the scene at high speeds in his 2007 black Chevy Tahoe along Saticoy Street. LAPD officers were tracking him from a helicopter but not chasing him on the ground.The SUV swerved to avoid a bus and the driver lost control before smashing into the building at the southwest corner of Woodley Avenue and Saticoy."He was a young person driving insanely fast on residential streets and he could've killed many more people," one LAPD officer said Sunday night.A woman in her late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and at least seven others were injured and treated.Police say Carrillo-Castaneda was also involved in a reckless driving collision about a year ago.