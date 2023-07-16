Van Nuys crash: 21-year-old woman killed, 4 others hurt including 11-year-old girl

A 21-year-old woman was killed and several other people were hurt, including an 11-year-old girl, in a two-car crash in Van Nuys.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 21-year-old woman was killed and several other people were hurt, including an 11-year-old girl, in a two-car crash in Van Nuys.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Saticoy Street near the 405 Freeway. Details about what led up to the collision were not known, but four other people were injured including the young girl whose condition wasn't available.

The woman who was killed was not immediately identified.

After the crash, wires were reported to be down in the area, so LADWP crews were called out to the scene.

