Family mourns grandmother and 5-year-old grandson killed in wrong-way crash in Van Nuys

A woman and a 5-year-old boy were killed in a wrong-way crash in Van Nuys Thursday night, authorities said.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The two victims of a horrific wrong-way crash in Van Nuys have been identified as a grandmother and her 5-year-old grandson from Los Angeles.

The crash happened Thursday night in the 6400 block of Woodley Avenue, near Victory Boulevard.

Aura de la Cruz Calderon de Tobar, 74, and Yeshua Elijah Cordova Tobar were killed when the driver of a white Honda Accord crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit the gray Honda Civic carrying the woman and boy, according to officials.

Aftermath from the crash showed each of the cars with severe damage.

Four other victims, who were reported to be between the ages of 21 and 30, were hospitalized in "at least" serious condition, the fire department said.

As the collision remains under investigation, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for the boy's mother. Aura also happens to be her mother.

"No words can describe this tragic loss," read the GoFundMe's description. "We are creating this fund to help this family through a time where comfort can only be found in our unity and outpouring of love to them."