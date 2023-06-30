Woman killed, toddler among 5 injured in 2-car crash in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed and five others, including a toddler, were injured following a two-car crash in Van Nuys Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 6400 block of Woodley Avenue around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A boy believed to be 3 years old was rushed to a hospital in grave condition. Four other victims, between the ages of 21 and 30, were hospitalized in "at least" serious condition, LAFD said.

A woman, estimated to be 60 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aftermath from the crash showed each of the cars with severe damage.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.